HUB Investment Partners LLC Has $11.57 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

HUB Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Paycom Software worth $11,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after acquiring an additional 357,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,923,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,893,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,030,000 after acquiring an additional 151,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 133,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 107,487 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,620.33. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $763,884.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,606.35. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $1,476,024 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.3 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $217.71 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $242.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.87 and its 200-day moving average is $200.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 16.85%.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.