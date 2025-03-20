HUB Investment Partners LLC Has $11.57 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

HUB Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Paycom Software worth $11,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after acquiring an additional 357,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,923,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,893,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,030,000 after acquiring an additional 151,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 133,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 107,487 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,620.33. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $763,884.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,606.35. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $1,476,024 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on PAYC
Paycom Software Trading Up 0.3 %
Paycom Software stock opened at $217.71 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $242.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.87 and its 200-day moving average is $200.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 16.85%.
Paycom Software Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paycom Software
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 5 Reasons Oracle Is Undervalued and Ready to Rebound
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.