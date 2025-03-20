HUB Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

HUB Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,093 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises about 0.9% of HUB Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $21,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Maestria Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $28,069,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $15,697,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,404,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 305,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,437,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $143.38 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.59. The company has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.31%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

