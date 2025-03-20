HUB Investment Partners LLC Acquires 17,204 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,204 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,418,000 after buying an additional 16,313,682 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,575.6% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,387,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after buying an additional 1,350,188 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,063,000 after buying an additional 1,116,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,411,000 after buying an additional 818,486 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.