Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Position Lifted by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,271 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 77,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HST. UBS Group cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HST

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.