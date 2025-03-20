Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 62 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Republic Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 420.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 149,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after buying an additional 120,446 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $234.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.29. The firm has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.92 and a 52-week high of $240.95.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

