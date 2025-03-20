Horizon Investments LLC Has $615,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAUG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $72,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 267.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Holistic Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

DAUG opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.19 million, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.57. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

