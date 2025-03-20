HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.64.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIVE. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %
HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 3.51.
HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. On average, analysts predict that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
