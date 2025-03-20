Hitachi Kokusai Electric (OTCMKTS:HTKKY) Shares Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc (OTCMKTS:HTKKY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.89 and last traded at $53.89. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.10.
Hitachi Kokusai Electric Trading Down 2.2 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89.
Hitachi Kokusai Electric Company Profile
Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc provides video and wireless network, and eco-and thin film processing solutions in Japan, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wireless communications and information systems, such as infrastructure for mobile telecommunications, disaster-preventive administration radio systems, radio systems for transportation, land mobile radio communication products, and wireless broadband systems.
