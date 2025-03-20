Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Stock Price Up 533.3% – Still a Buy?

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 533.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 1,685,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16,158% from the average session volume of 10,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

Histogen Stock Up 533.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. The company has a market cap of $811,300.00, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Histogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing clinical and preclinical small molecule pan-caspase and caspase selective inhibitors that protect the body’s natural process to restore immune function. The company’s product candidates include emricasan for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as other infectious diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.