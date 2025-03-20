Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLMN shares. William Blair lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 231.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 765.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

