Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 180.30 ($2.35), with a volume of 39831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184.75 ($2.40).

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £6.33 million, a P/E ratio of -908.65 and a beta of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 325.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 163.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 4.38.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

