Healthcare Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 17th

Alphabet, Baidu, Oracle, UnitedHealth Group, Intuitive Surgical, ServiceNow, and Salesforce are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares issued by companies operating within the healthcare industry, which can include pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare service providers such as hospitals and insurers. These stocks offer investors exposure to industries with steady demand driven by population health needs and often provide potential defensive characteristics during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.60. 10,566,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,761,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $146.08 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.56.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $8.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.35. 8,979,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,873,942. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. Baidu has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.44.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.49. 4,600,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,077,357. The firm has a market cap of $429.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.85.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded up $9.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $497.79. 1,351,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,828,395. The firm has a market cap of $455.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $511.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.80.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

ISRG stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $485.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,181. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $567.46 and a 200 day moving average of $531.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $842.07. The stock had a trading volume of 671,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $992.95 and a 200 day moving average of $985.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.13, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $279.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,028,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.03 and a 200 day moving average of $309.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

