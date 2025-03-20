Head to Head Survey: Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullen/Frost Bankers 20.44% 15.95% 1.17% Hawthorn Bancshares 16.65% 13.00% 1.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and Hawthorn Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers $2.06 billion 3.86 $582.54 million $8.87 14.00 Hawthorn Bancshares $72.91 million 2.80 $18.26 million $2.61 11.21

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullen/Frost Bankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $3.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years. Cullen/Frost Bankers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cullen/Frost Bankers and Hawthorn Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullen/Frost Bankers 3 8 2 0 1.92 Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus price target of $132.77, suggesting a potential upside of 6.94%. Given Cullen/Frost Bankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cullen/Frost Bankers is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds transmitting, and foreign exchange services; correspondent banking activities, including check clearing, transfer of funds, fixed income security services, and securities custody and clearance services. Further, it offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and support for international business activities, including foreign exchange, letters of credit, export-import financing, and other related activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holding of securities for investment purposes; and investment management services for mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. It serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides trust services that include estate planning, investment, and asset management services; and cash management, safety deposit box, brokerage, and Internet banking services. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.