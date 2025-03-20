HC Wainwright Weighs in on Alpha Cognition Q1 Earnings

Alpha Cognition, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Alpha Cognition in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alpha Cognition’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Alpha Cognition Stock Performance

Alpha Cognition stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.50. Alpha Cognition has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Cognition

About Alpha Cognition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Alpha Cognition in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Cognition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Cognition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Cognition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Cognition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000.

Alpha Cognition, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

