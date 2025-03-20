Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Releases Earnings Results

Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Harworth Group had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 52.25%.

Harworth Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON HWG opened at GBX 170 ($2.21) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £559.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 165.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 171.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.59. Harworth Group has a 52 week low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 195 ($2.54).

Harworth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Insider Activity at Harworth Group

About Harworth Group

In other Harworth Group news, insider Lynda Shillaw bought 17,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £30,086.34 ($39,139.25). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,473 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,573. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments.

