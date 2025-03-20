Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,059 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tapestry by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,586 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 159,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. Barclays lifted their price target on Tapestry from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tapestry from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tapestry from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 21,107 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,772,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,866,740. This trade represents a 10.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,048,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,592. This represents a 23.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,537 shares of company stock worth $5,730,589. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $73.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $90.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

