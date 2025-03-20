Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $1.75 Million in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned 0.05% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 80,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,903.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,255,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,304,722.66. This represents a 0.88 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSCO. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.73.

VSCO stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

