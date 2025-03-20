Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 166.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 610.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

CBRE Group stock opened at $128.73 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $147.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

