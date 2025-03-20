Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $2.40 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,486,977,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,859,000 after buying an additional 60,147 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,808,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,194,840,000 after buying an additional 124,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,768,788,000 after buying an additional 355,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,199,000 after buying an additional 165,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $116.68 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.92 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.18 and a 200-day moving average of $141.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Hsbc Global Res cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

