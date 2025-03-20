Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 15,469 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,350,000 after acquiring an additional 545,504 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 342,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 238,913 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 487,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,656 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,813,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

