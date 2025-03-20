Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 8,616 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,616 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,685,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 27,226 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,516,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $48.25 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.33 and a 1 year high of $49.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

