Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 3,854 Shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.47% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 145.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at about $350,000.

Get FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 2.8 %

BATS YJUN opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $23.38.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.