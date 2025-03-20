Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 3,854 Shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUNFree Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.47% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 145.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at about $350,000.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 2.8 %

BATS YJUN opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $23.38.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June (BATS:YJUN)

