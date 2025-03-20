Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,893,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141,366 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,484,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,717,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,519 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,011,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,586 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,128,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

