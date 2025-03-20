Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $699,000 in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 95.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 225.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 49,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $1,943,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGSM opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.13. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $26.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

