Harbour Investments Inc. Has $778,000 Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.33% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,959,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,424,000 after acquiring an additional 117,295 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors increased its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 219,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC increased its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 23,328 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Price Performance

Shares of TJUL stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

