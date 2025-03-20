Harbour Investments Inc. Has $656,000 Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NU by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875,891 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NU by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,754,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,705,000 after buying an additional 6,435,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NU by 105.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,560,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in NU by 16.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,801,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728,833 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NU by 104.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,935,000 after acquiring an additional 16,638,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NU opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

