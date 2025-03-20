Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGXU. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

CGXU opened at $26.04 on Thursday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.88.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

