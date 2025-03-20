Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY) Trading Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.81. Approximately 42 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.96.

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.2054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

About Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF

The Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (HAPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Human Capital Factor Unconstrained index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US-listed large-cap companies scoring highest in terms of a quantitative measure that ties corporate culture to financial performance.

