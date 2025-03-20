Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA) Trading Up 4.5% – Should You Buy?

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 230 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 230 ($2.98). 256,957 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 340% from the average session volume of 58,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.85).

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 226.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 225.46. The company has a market capitalization of £287.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68.

About Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’

(Get Free Report)

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.