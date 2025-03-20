Haiping Dun Sells 9,518 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) Director Haiping Dun sold 9,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $276,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 755,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,897,610. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACM Research Price Performance

ACMR stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 550.8% in the 4th quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 1,948,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,685 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in ACM Research by 2,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,469,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,171,000 after buying an additional 1,406,968 shares during the last quarter. Panview Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth $20,758,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in ACM Research by 1,418.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,174,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,738,000 after buying an additional 1,097,358 shares during the period. Finally, Triata Capital Ltd bought a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at $15,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

