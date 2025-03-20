Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) President Songjiang Ma Sells 2,000 Shares

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $24,180.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,829,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,205,753.40. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gyre Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, March 14th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $24,620.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $23,480.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $20,280.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $20,500.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $23,240.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $22,860.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $22,360.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $20,980.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $21,700.00.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Up 20.0 %

Gyre Therapeutics stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GYRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Gyre Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.57% and a negative return on equity of 118.43%. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Gyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gyre Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Gyre Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Gyre Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.