GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Short Interest Up 20.2% in February

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GXO traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $41.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,699. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in GXO Logistics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $32,434,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

View Our Latest Report on GXO Logistics

About GXO Logistics

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.