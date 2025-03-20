GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Short Interest Up 20.2% in February

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:GXO traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $41.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,699. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
