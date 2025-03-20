Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target Raised to GBX 225 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 200 ($2.60) to GBX 225 ($2.93) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the oil production company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of GKP traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 201.20 ($2.62). 1,684,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 176.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £546.99 million, a P/E ratio of -71.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.22. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12 month low of GBX 102.20 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 209.80 ($2.73).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

