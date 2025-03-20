Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target Raised to GBX 225 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 200 ($2.60) to GBX 225 ($2.93) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the oil production company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of GKP traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 201.20 ($2.62). 1,684,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 176.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £546.99 million, a P/E ratio of -71.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.22. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12 month low of GBX 102.20 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 209.80 ($2.73).
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile
