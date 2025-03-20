Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the February 13th total of 3,710,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $52,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,845,281.32. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $230,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 180,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,804,540.78. This represents a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,746,147 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,425,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90,618 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,436,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,966 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,678,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,602,000 after buying an additional 205,382 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,407,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,323,000 after purchasing an additional 291,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.76. The company had a trading volume of 419,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 537.15, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $219.59.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWRE

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.