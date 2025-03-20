Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) President John P. Mullen Sells 6,116 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) President John P. Mullen sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $1,158,431.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 166,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,504,565.30. This trade represents a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $196.55 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 545.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 537.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.