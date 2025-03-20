Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider James Winston King Sells 1,051 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) insider James Winston King sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $199,069.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,148.33. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Winston King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, James Winston King sold 270 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $47,190.60.

On Thursday, December 19th, James Winston King sold 794 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.43, for a total value of $138,497.42.

Shares of GWRE opened at $196.55 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 545.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

