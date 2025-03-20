Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 1,956 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWREGet Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $370,485.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,538 shares in the company, valued at $13,550,012.58. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.25. 948,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,534. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.78. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWREGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $231.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 537.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

