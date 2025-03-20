GS Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

GS Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 97,985 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

