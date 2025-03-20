GS Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GS Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $84.89 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $85.19. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

