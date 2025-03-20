GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the February 13th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,324. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $74.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.39.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,870,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 370,635 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 90,966 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 55,290 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at $783,000. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.