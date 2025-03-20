Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USHY opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

