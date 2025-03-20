Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 101 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,902,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $565.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $608.42 and its 200-day moving average is $606.07. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $478.25 and a one year high of $648.76. The firm has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

