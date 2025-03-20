Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6,306.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,966,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,716 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,777,000 after buying an additional 3,641,490 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,242,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,598 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,014,000 after buying an additional 542,698 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

