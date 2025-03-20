Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Granite Construction has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $6.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Granite Construction Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $75.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $105.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.08.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.19). Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $977.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $165,138.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,914. This trade represents a 12.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,227.84. The trade was a 8.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

