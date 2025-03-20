GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Down 30.8% – What’s Next?

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 30.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 2,136,995 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,636,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$22.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.50.
About GoviEx Uranium
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
