GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Has $9.63 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 3.1% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Chubb Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CB opened at $296.33 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.35 and its 200 day moving average is $281.16.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.02%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,239 shares of company stock worth $14,956,786. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.