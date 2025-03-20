GM Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of IBIT opened at $48.61 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.98.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

