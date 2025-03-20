GM Advisory Group LLC Purchases 368 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $118.73 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $124.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

