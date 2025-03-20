Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Short Interest Update

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 2,330,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Globalstar
Globalstar Stock Performance
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Globalstar
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Aluminum Tariff Woes: Between 2 Stocks, 1 Shines Brighter
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.