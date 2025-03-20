Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BUG opened at $33.81 on Thursday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $847.62 million, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

